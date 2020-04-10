Coronavirus pandemic: Emotional, hilarious songs of lockdown

SINCE the outbreak of coronavirus, several countries around the world have gone into total lockdown as a way of combating the spread of the disease.

As a way of sensitising the people around the world, governments, organisations and groups have campaigned to promote social distancing, self-isolation, complete hygiene among others.

As part of prevention mechanism, musicians across the continent are releasing songs to educate the masses.

Numerous studies have shown that music can lift moods, combat depression and improve blood flow.

Many of those songs have been shared on social media by professionals and amateurs with the sole aim of keeping the world together during this battle.

The ICIR listed some of those emotional and hilarious songs that have been trending on the internet in the past few days.

Cobhams Asuquo – We go win (Corona)

Award winning Nigerian musician, Cobhams Asuquo, releases this heartfelt original song in the fight against COVID-19.

The message was passed to the people with the support of UNICEF Nigeria to enlighten and to keep hope alive of curbing the virus.

He shared on his Instagram page with the caption, “We go win Stay safe, wash your hands, love each other; we’ll win this.”

Ugandan artist Bobi Wine feat Nubian Li (Coronavirus alert)

Ugandan artist and political activist Bobi Wine starts with cautionary advice. “The bad news is that everyone is a potential victim,” he sings. “But the good news is that everyone is a potential solution.”

In the video shared on his Instagram page, he featured vocalist Nubian Li for the song “Coronavirus Alert.” It has a simple and uplifting message: “Sensitive the masses to sanitize. Keep a social distance to quarantine. The coronavirus is sweeping over mankind. Everybody must be alert! It’s a global pandemic we can never take for granted.”

Liberia’s President George Weah song on Coronavirus (“We are project”)

The Liberia president picked up the microphone warning people that it could take away their loved ones.

He said in the song, “It could be your momma, it could be your pappa, your brother or your sister, let’s stand together to fight this deadly disease.”

The song sparks a lot of reactions from people on the internet heaping praises on him for taking time to sensitise the public on the pandemic.

S/Africa Ndlovu Youth Choir “Don’t panic, we’ve got this.”

The country on the African continent with more than 700 cases is South Africa, the Ndlovu Youth Choir used music to get message across to people with their song “Don’t panic, we got this.”

The young people from the village of Moutse know that their friends and families are particularly at risk.

In the song, the choir has a simple message for the community: “Don’t panic, we’ve got this.”

Juan Gonzalez and Camilo Pulgarin (“Cuarentena”)

The song “Cuarentena” (“Quarantine”),was posted five days ago on the social media, it is burning up Latin American Instagram, racking up close to a million views. On Tuesday, it was re-posted to social media by actress Drew Barrymore.

Vietnamese Health Dept (“Jealous Corona virus”)

The original song which was sang in Vietnamese language was translated in English and shared on Youtube with over million views informed people about the virus, how it spread and the necessary precautions one could take to stay safe from being infected.

Eason Chan and Jolin Tsai “Fight as ONE”

The duo teamed up to present a song, ‘Fight as ONE’ to encourage people all over the world to fight together in the battle against the pandemic.

The lyrics of the song said, “With all the playgrounds I hear no laughter, everyone has left in tears. Will there be hope when we wake up tomorrow, if you believe that love is what we need.”

Lord Sky – CoronaVirus ft. Cardi B, Peruzzi & Yemi Alade

This is an hilarious song mixed with numerous clips to amuse people and inform them to always sanitise during this trying period.

The award winning rapper was seen in the video talking about the how the coronavirus has become a pandemic saying “shit is getting real” to expressed her shock with the amount of cases worldwide before popular DJ Lorrd Sky added a beat featuring Nigerian singer, Peruzzi and Yemi Alade.

Talented producer, Lord Sky known for his many funny mash-ups and production, returns with a brand new mashup titled “Coronavirus” with the key word as “Everybody sanitise.”