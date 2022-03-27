30.1 C
Abuja

Corps member slumps, dies at Kebbi NYSC camp

News
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
1min read

A MEMBER of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) undergoing orientation course in Kebbi State, Musa Momoh Tunde, has passed on barely two days after he was sworn in alongside his fellow corps members.

The deceased, a graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, reportedly collapsed on Friday while watching an inter-platoon match organised at the Dankingari Orientation Camp in Kebbi State, but frantic efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive.

The ICIR gathered that the body of the deceased was laid to rest on Saturday at the Kebbi State central cemetery according to Islamic rites.

Some colleagues and friends of the deceased who broke the news on the social media described Tunde’s death as a great loss and prayed for his soul to rest in eternal peace.

“My goodness! Tunde, a graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Department of Public Administration, deployed corps member, successfully travelled from his state to the state of his deployment and sworn in to NYSC Wednesday March 23, 2022. We all danced with beautiful smiles on our faces and congratulated one another. Today, you are no more with us. You pledged to serve your fatherland with dedication and selflessness only to see RIP on your swearing-in uniform pictures today. Tunde Momoh, may your soul find peace in alijana (sic),” a colleague of the deceased Binta Smart, posted on her Facebook page.

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Major General Shuaib Ibrahim, during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at Kubwa in Abuja, described the corps member as a highly patriotic citizen who died in a bid to contribute to national development.

In a similar vein, another corps member, Ajang Blessing Ajiji, reportedly slumped and died the same day (Friday) at her place of primary assignment in Nasarawa State.

Ajiji, who was reportedly battling with pneumonia, died at Government Junior Secondary School, Mangar, Farin Ruwa Development Area, Wamba Council Area.

It was gathered that the deceased will be buried on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Plateau State.

 

Nurudeen Akewushola is a fact-check Reporter with The ICIR. He has authored several fact checks which have contributed to the fight against fake news and other forms of information disorder. You can shoot him via [email protected] and @NurudeenAkewus1 via Twitter.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

