One killed as cultists clash in Ogun

Lukman ABOLADE
Tommy killed in cult clash
1min read

ONE person was killed on Thursday evening in Ogun State capital, Abeokuta, during a clash between rival cult groups.

The ICIR gathered that a man identified as Tommy, who belonged to the Eiye confraternity, was attacked by members of a rival group, Aiye confraternity.

Tommy was hacked to death by members of the rival cult group in the Oluwo area of Abeokuta.

A viral picture of Tommy showed him in the pool of his blood after his attackers killed him.

A resident of the students-dominated area told The ICIR they were in fear that the rival group could launch a reprisal attack against the Aiye confraternity.

A resident in the neighbourhood who identified himself as Shittu told The ICIR that such incidents usually led to more deaths in the past, and sometimes innocent people fall victim to the clash.

“I could not go to work; I have been indoors since last night because the other group could launch an attack at any time,” Shittu said.

Some shops have also been reportedly closed due to fear of reprisal attacks by the rival groups whose member was killed.

Spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed to The ICIR that Tommy’s death resulted from a cult clash.

“Yes, I am aware that he was killed last night due to a cult clash, and we have deployed our men to the area,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that 18 suspects had been apprehended in connection to the death and clash between the cult groups.

“We have arrested 18 suspects, they are in our custody now, and our operatives are in those places, we are still looking to make more arrests, it is going to be a continuous exercise so we can restore peace in the area”, he noted.

He added that the suspects would be investigated before being charged to court.

