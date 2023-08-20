Coup: Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger after ECOWAS threat

THE governments of Mali and Burkina Faso have deployed warplanes to Niger Republic following threats by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore democratic rule in the country through military intervention.

A report from Niger’s Television Station confirmed that Mali and Burkina Faso deployed super Tucano fighter jets to Niger on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The military leaders met at the Nigerien capital, Niamey, to discuss other measures to be adopted in the event of military intervention by ECOWAS.

The military junta in Niger Republic had ousted the administration of President Muhammed Bazoum on Wednesday, July 26, after which former Head of Presidential Guards Abdourahamane Tchiani, who had held the position for about 12 years, was declared as the country’s new ruler.

The Nigerien military also warned against external military confrontation, stating that it would result in a massacre of the masses.

Following the coup, ECOWAS imposed several sanctions on the country, including the suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between the Niger Republic and member states, freezing its assets in the Community’s central and commercial banks, and a travel ban on military officials involved.

The ECOWAS also issued a seven-day ultimatum on July 30, ordering the military government to reinstate the deposed president, but the Niger junta maintained its stance, warning that the use of force by the Community will be met with war.

Delegates sent by ECOWAS to dialogue with the new Nigerien government were denied entry into the country on the basis of safety.

“The current context of public anger and revolt following the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS does not permit the welcoming of this delegation in the required conditions of serenity and security,” the Nigerien government said in a letter.

Although several groups have warned against the use of force in Niger, West African military chiefs decided on Thursday, August 17, that there would be a standby force to restore constitutional order in the country.

“Democracy is what we stand for, and it is what we encourage. The focus of our gathering is not simply to react to events, but to proactively chart a course that results in peace and promotes stability,” Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, said during a meeting of ECOWAS Defence Chiefs held in Accra, Ghana.