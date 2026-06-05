Court adjourns suit seeking deregistration of ADC, AA, others indefinitely

THE Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday adjourned indefinitely proceedings in the suit seeking the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord Party, Action Alliance (AA) and others.

The presiding judge, Peter Lifu, had fixed Friday to deliver judgment in the suit filed by the Incorporated Trustees of the National Forum of Former Legislators against some political parties.

However, hearing in the case was stalled after the Accord Party secured a stay of proceedings from the Court of Appeal on May 29.

At the commencement of sitting, the court registrar informed all parties that judgment had been postponed and that a new date would be communicated in due course.

Reacting to the development, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Forum of Former Legislators, Raphael Igbokwe, expressed disappointment over the Appeal Court decision to grant a stay of proceedings.

Addressing newsmen, Igbokwe said the forum had challenged the appellate court decision by filing an appeal against the stay of proceedings at the Supreme Court.

“We are concerned that a matter which had reached the stage of judgment has now been stalled through a stay of proceedings.

“In practical terms, it amounts to an arrest of judgment. Nevertheless, we remain committed to pursuing all lawful avenues to ensure that the issues raised in this case are resolved in the interest of strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and advancing constitutional and electoral jurisprudence,” he said.

He maintained that the forum’s actions were aimed at deepening democratic governance and promoting the development of constitutional and electoral law in the country.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2026 and instituted by the forum, named the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st defendants. The plaintiff also joined several political parties, including the ADC, AA, Action Peoples Party (APP), Accord Party and Zenith Labour Party, among others, as defendants.

The plaintiff argued that the affected political parties failed to meet constitutional requirements relating to electoral spread and performance.

It contended that political parties were required to secure at least 25 per cent of votes in prescribed elections to remain relevant under the law.