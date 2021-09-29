24.1 C
Abuja

Court bars EFCC from retrying Orji Kalu on N7.1bn money laundering charge

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Orji Kalu
Former Abia State governor Orji Uzor Kalu

Related

1min read

A FEDERAL High Court has barred the Nigerian Federal Government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from retrying the former Abia Governor Orji Uzor Kalu.

“An order is hereby made prohibiting the Federal Government through the EFCC from retrying the applicant (Kalu) on charge no. FHC/ABJ/CR/56/2007 since there was no order in the judgment of the Supreme Court for the retrial of Kalu,” Presiding Judge Inyang Ekwo said in a suit filed by Kalu.

Kalu, a serving senator representing Abia North and also the Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, had filed a suit seeking an order of the court to prohibit the EFCC from retrying him on the same alleged N7.1 billion money laundering charge against him.

He contended that having been tried once by EFCC, convicted and sentenced in the same charge, FHC/ABJ/CR/56/ 2007, it would amount to double jeopardy for him to be subjected to a fresh trial on the same charge.

He also prayed the court to stop the EFCC from harassing and intimidating him concerning the said charge or any other charge based on the same facts as he needed not suffer double jeopardy.

The former Abia State governor was earlier found guilty and handed a 12-year jail term by the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court on December 5, 2019.

The trial court convicted him alongside his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited, and a former Director of Finance in Abia State, Jones Udeogu, for alleged N7.1 billion fraud committed from the state treasury.

- Advertisement -

However, in its judgment on May 8, the Supreme Court quashed the conviction and ordered a retrial of the defendants.

In a unanimous decision by a seven-member panel of Justices, the Supreme Court nullified all the  proceedings that led to Kalu’s conviction. The court stressed that the trial judge, Mohammed Idris, lacked the power to convict the accused as he had already been elevated to the Court of Appeal as at the time he sat and delivered the convicted judgement.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Senate asks Buhari to designate bandits as terrorists

THE Nigerian Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits who are causing...
News

FG should channel energy spent on regulating social media to doing its job –Gbenga Sesan

EXECUTIVE Director of Paradigm Initiative Gbenga Sesan has urged the Nigerian government to channel...
News

Anambra election: Violent enforcement of IPOB’s sit-at-home, biggest threat to voter turnout, says CDD

THE Centre for Democracy Development (CDD) has said that a violent enforcement of a...
Media News

AACR calls for application for cancer journalism prize

THE American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is accepting applications for the AACR June L....
News

Court bars EFCC from retrying Orji Kalu on N7.1bn money laundering charge

A FEDERAL High Court has barred the Nigerian Federal Government and the Economic and...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBuhari encouraged northern governors’ opposition to power shift -Political analysts
Next articleAACR calls for application for cancer journalism prize

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.