Court endorses Kano scholarship funds’ probe by ICPC

A HIGH Court of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has dismissed the move to stop the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) from investigating alleged financial misconduct in the management of scholarship funds in Kano State.

A statement released by the ICPC on Tuesday, September 16, said the commission received a petition alleging mismanagement of scholarship funds in Kano State.

“In the course of the investigation, ICPC invited officials from the Kano State Ministry of Higher Education and the Kano State Scholarship Board to provide documents and clarifications,” part of the statement read.

The commission explained that instead of cooperating, the officials, led by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Hadi Bala, approached the court with the file suit No. CV/2857/2025 sued the Attorney-General of the Federation and the ICPC, alleging that such invitations violated their fundamental rights.

“Delivering judgment on the matter, Justice Obanor ruled that the officials of the Kano State Scholarship Board be properly joined as parties in the suit and that the Attorney-General of the Federation be struck out as a party, as his joinder was unnecessary,” it added.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The ICPC noted that the judge held that an invitation letter from the commission, for an investigation purpose, did not constitute a breach of fundamental rights.

“The court held that the applicants failed to show any violation of their rights and reaffirmed that ICPC cannot be restrained from performing its lawful duty of investigation. Consequently, the suit was dismissed for lack of merit.

“This ruling reinforces the commission’s authority to investigate cases of alleged corruption and financial misconduct in line with its statutory mandate,” it added.

Reacting to the judgement, the commission assured Nigerians that it remained committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in public service.