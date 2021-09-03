24.4 C
Abuja

Court freezes N19bn assets belonging to convicted ex-banker Atuche

Vincent UFUOMA
Francis Atuche
Francis Atuche

ASSETS worth N19.1 billion belonging to convicted Managing Director of the defunct Bank PHB Francis Atuche have been frozen by the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court.

Presiding Judge Lateefat Okunnu gave the order on Thursday in an ex-parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The N19.1 billion fund was deposited in 24 different banks in Nigeria, including Access Bank Plc, Citi Bank Ltd, Ecobank Nigeria Ltd, Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, First City Monument Bank and Globus Bank Ltd, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Heritage Bank Ltd, Keystone Bank Ltd, Lotus Bank Ltd, Mainstreet Bank Plc.

Former bankers Atuche, Anyanwu jailed over N25.7bn theft

Former Finbank MD, 3 directors jailed for stealing N18bn

Simvacy offers free mobile phone protection to journalists

They were also deposited in Polaris Bank Plc, Platinum Mortgage Bank Ltd, Providus Bank Ltd and Stanbic IBTC Nigeria Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank, Sterling Bank Plc, Titan Trust Bank Ltd, Union Bank Of Nigeria Plc, United Bank For Africa Plc, Unity Bank Plc, Wema Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.

The EFCC, in its application, alleged that the jailed bank MD used 22 firms and 15 persons, including Ugo Anyanwu, a former chief financial officer of the bank, to launder the funds.

Okunnu, in her ruling, ordered the freezing of all bank accounts personally or jointly operated by Atuche.

Okunnu barred Atuche, his lawyer and other privies from withdrawing funds from the affected accounts and other accounts linked to the jailed bank boss.

The court also gave the concerned banks 48 hours to bring the statement of accounts of Atuche and the firms he used in looting the funds.

Atuche was in June sentenced to six years’ imprisonment after he was found guilty of stealing N25.7bn.

While jailing the ex-bank MD, the judge ordered him and his accomplice to return the money they stole.

Vincent UFUOMAhttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

