Court grants Miyetti Allah president N2bn bail over alleged $2.63m money laundering

THE Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, bail in the sum of N2 billion over his ongoing trial for alleged money laundering involving $2.63 million.

A judge, Inyang Ekwo, admitted Bodejo to bail on Monday with two sureties in like sum after ruling on his bail application.

The judge ordered that one of the sureties must be Abuja resident and must provide evidence of three years’ tax clearance, while the second surety should own landed property in Abuja valued at N2 billion.

Ekwo also directed Bodejo to surrender his international passport to the court registrar and barred him from travelling outside Nigeria without the court’s permission.

In granting bail, the judge held that the offences for which the defendant was charged are bailable and that the court had the discretion to admit him to bail.

The case was adjourned until October 5, 6, and 7, 2026, for the commencement of trial.

Bodejo was remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on July 9 after pleading not guilty to a 12-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering.

The EFCC, through its counsel, Wahab Shittu, arraigned Bodejo on a charge dated June 24 and filed on June 25, accusing him of violating provisions of Nigeria’s Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act.

According to the anti-graft agency, Bodejo allegedly accepted cash payments amounting to about $2.63 million outside the banking system, contrary to Nigerian law, and prosecutors also alleged that some of the funds were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity, but Bodejo denied all the allegations and pleaded not guilty to every count.

During Monday’s proceedings, defence counsel, Ahmed Raji, argued that the offences were bailable under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and urged the court to exercise its discretion in favour of his client.

However, the prosecution counsel opposed the application before the court, which eventually granted bail subject to stringent conditions.

The latest prosecution marks another legal battle for the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore leader.

In January 2024, operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) arrested Bodejo following the unveiling of a vigilante outfit known as the Nomad Vigilante Group, which the Federal Government said was established without the approval required under Nigerian law.

He was subsequently arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on charges relating to the alleged unlawful establishment of the group, an allegation he denied. In March 2024, the Federal High Court granted him bail after several weeks in SSS custody, while the case remains before the court.