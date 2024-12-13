Court grants Yahaya Bello ₦500 million bail in ₦80 billion fraud case

THE Federal High Court in Abuja has granted ₦500 million bail to the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The judge, Emeka Nwite, who presided over the court session on Friday, December 13 ordered that Bello must provide two sureties in like sum.

He ruled that to secure his bail, Bello’s two sureties must provide proof of financial capability and own properties in Abuja. He added that the court would verify the properties’ title documents.

In addition, Bello must also surrender his international passport and deposit two recent passport photos, and his sureties are required to do the same.

The judge asked that Bello be held at the Kuje Correctional Center until he meets these conditions.

The governor had pleaded not guilty to the ₦80 billion fraud allegations preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which charged him with 19 counts of alleged money laundering.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, December 13, EFCC’s counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, informed the court that he wished to withdraw an earlier application to expedite the arraignment.

He stated that the application was no longer relevant. Defence counsel, Joseph Daudu, did not object, and the judge granted the request and dismissed the application.

Recall that in a separate case, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, on Tuesday, December 10, remanded Bello, in Kuje Correctional Centre, pending hearing of his bail application.

The judge, Maryann Anenih, adjourned the hearing in a N110 billion money laundering case brought against Bello by the (EFCC) to January 29, 30 and February 25 and 27, 2025, for hearing.

The judge had earlier refused to grant a bail application filed by Bello, saying it was filed prematurely.

Anenih, while delivering the ruling, said having been filed when the 1st defendant, Bello, was neither in custody nor before the court, the application was incompetent.

The former governor is standing trial, along with two others over an alleged N110 billion money laundering charge brought against them by the EFCC.

Citing the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), the judge explained that bail applications could be made when a defendant is arrested, detained, arraigned, or brought before the court.

The judge granted bail to the 2nd defendant, Umar Oricha, in the sum of N300 million with two sureties who must own property in the Maitama District of Abuja.

Oricha is not allowed to travel without the court’s permission and will remain in the Kuje Correctional Centre until he meets the bail conditions.

The 3rd defendant, Abdulsalami Hudu, also received N300 million bail with the same conditions. The judge specified that each surety could only bond for one defendant, and the defendants must surrender their international passports to the court Registrar.