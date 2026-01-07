Court orders interim forfeiture of 57 properties worth N213.2bn, linked to Malami, sons

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties valued at over N213.2 billion, allegedly linked to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, a senior advocate, and two of his sons, Abdulaziz Malami and Abiru, Rahman Malami.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wednesday evening.

The EFCC said the presiding judge, Emeka Nwite, granted the order on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, following an ex-parte motion filed by the commission and argued by its counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, a senior advocate.

“The multi-billion naira landed properties, valued at N213,234,120,000 are located in Abuja, Kebbi, Kano, and Kaduna States. In granting the order, justice Nwite ruled that, “It is hereby ordered that an interim order of this honourable court is hereby made forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the properties described in Schedule 1 below which are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities,” part of the statement read.

The ICIR reported that Malami, his wife, Bashir Asabe, and son, Abubakar Abdulaziz, were remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre, following their arraignment by the EFCC and are currently facing an alleged N8.7 billion money laundering charge.

While adjourning the case to January 27, for a report of compliance, Nwite also directed the EFCC to publish the forfeiture order in a national daily, inviting any individual or organisation with an interest in the properties to show cause within 14 days why a final forfeiture order should not be made.

Properties include hotels, schools, factories, luxury homes

According to the statement, the properties include:

Rayhaan University Buildings, Agro allied factory buildings, machines, hotels, pharmacy, supermarket, primary and secondary schools, oil and gas filling stations, shops and other buildings. Luxury Duplex at Amazon Street, Plot No. 3011 Within Cadastral Zone, A06 Maitama; File No: AN enhancement 11352, which was allegedly purchased in December 2022 at N500, 000, 000.00 (value after enhancement at N5,950,000,000). Two-winged large storey building Situate at No. 3, Onitsha Crescent, Area 11, Garki, Cadastral Zone, A03, Abuja (formerly Harmonia Hotels Limited), FCT, allegedly purchased Dec. 2018 at N7,000,000,000. Plot 683, Jabi District, Cadastral Zone B04, comprising a five storey building (now luxurious Meethaq Hotels Ltd, Jabi with 53 rooms/suites), said to have been purchased in Sept. 2020 at carcass level at N850,000,000 with additional N300,000,000 to take possession. It's value after completion is allegedly N8,400,000,000. Property No. 3130 within Cadastral Zone A04, Asokoro District, FCT, Abuja, comprising terraces, which the commission said was purchased in January 2021 at N360,000,000. Property No. 3 Rhine Street, Maitama, Abuja (Meethaq Hotels Limited, Maitama With 15 rooms), purportedly purchased in February 2018 at N430,000,000. Current value after rehabilitation is said to be N12,950,000,000. Plot No. 1241B, Asokoro District Zone (No. 11A Yakubu Gowon Crescent) Asokoro District, which was purchased in July 2021 at N325,000,000. Shop No. C82 Citiscape — Shariff Plaza, Plot 739 Cadastral Zone A07, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse Il, FCT, Abuja, which was reportedly purchased in March 2024 at N120,000,000. No. 4 Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, said to have been purchased in December 2022 at N300,000,000. Plot 157, Lamido Crescent, Nasarawa, GRA, Kano, allegedly purchased in July 2019 with no specific amount stated. A Plaza, Commercial Toilets, Laundering, Warehouse Tanks Adjacent 100 Hectares Of Land Along Birnin Kebbi, Jega Road, which the commission said was purchased in 2020 at N100,000,000. Four Bedroom Bungalow Gesse Phase, Birnin Kebbi, said to have been bought in 2023 at N101,000, 000. Shops Nos. A36, B3 Vegas Mall, Wuse 2, Abuja, "which was purchased in July 2023 at N158,000,000." No. 26, Babbi Drive, Bua Estate, Abuja, allegedly bought in 2022 at N136,000,000. No. 27, Efab Estates Avenue, 59™ Crescent, Gwarimpa, Abuja, "purchased in January 2016 at N120,000,000." Four Bedroom/ 2 Rooms Boys Quarters At No. 10B, Doka Crescent Abakpa GRA, Kaduna, purportedly bought in January 2018 at N40, 000, 000.00. Plot No. 13, Ipent 7 Estate, Karsana District, Abuja, "purchased in June 2018 at N85,000,000." A Bedroom Duplex & Boys Quarters At No. 12 Yalinga Street, Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse Il, Abuja, said to have been bought in October 2018 at N150,000,000. Two warehouse shops B40 And B46, Wuse Market, Abuja, "purchased in July 2020 at N50,000,000." Twin Houses At Zone E, Apo Legislative Quarters, Cadastral Zone B01, Plot 14014, Gudu District, Abuja, which the commission said was purchased between February and May 2017 at N250,000,000. Properties acquired by Khadimiyya for Justice & Development Initiative at the Academic Garden City, Birnin Kebbi, allegedly sold by the Federal Housing Authority. Others are nine units of three-bedroom, bungalow, three units of two-bedroom, bungalow, and 5.4 hectares of land, which were purportedly purchased between February 2023 and September 2023 at N187,000,000, among other assets listed in the schedule.