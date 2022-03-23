32.1 C
Court orders woman to sweep son’s school for invading with thugs

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
A MAGISTRATES’ Court in Ota, Ogun State, on Wednesday ordered a 40-year-old housewife, Biola Joshua, to sweep the premises of Iju-Ebiye High School for six months.

Biola was convicted for invading the school, where her son is student, with thugs.

The woman was charged with conspiracy, assault and breach of peace but pleaded not guilty when she was arraigned.

Prosecution counsel Cynthia Ejezie told the court that Biola, her son and others at large invaded the school on March 11, 2021, at about 2:00 pm.

The prosecutor said the convict and her accomplices attacked the school principal and the health officer, causing them bodily injuries.

She added that the housewife and her accomplices handled themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by invading the school with thugs and disrupting academic activities.

The prosecutor said the offense contravened sections 249(d),355 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

In his ruling, Magistrate Shotunde Shotayo held that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubts that  Biola was guilty of the charge preferred against her.

The magistrate ordered Biola to sweep the school from 8:00 am to 11:00 am every day, for six months.

He also directed that the school should open a logbook for the convict where her daily activities would be recorded during the period.

However, the woman was given an option of paying a fine of N30,000.

Should the woman opt to pay the fine, the money is to be given to the principal and the teacher, who were assaulted by the thugs.

