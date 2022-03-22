34.1 C
New airport terminals were at 11% when we came to power – Buhari

Business and Economy
Joseph OLAOLUWA
1min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration met the construction of five new airport terminals at 11 per cent when it assumed office in 2015.

Buhari said on Tuesday at the commissioning of the new terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, that his administration was not unmindful of the importance of airport infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth, foreign direct investment and development globally and, hence, decided to prioritise the completion and delivery of the terminals.

The president was optimistic the new terminal would contribute to the economic prosperity of the nation.

He said, “I congratulate all Nigerians on the completion of the second terminal of the MMIA. I am confident that the new terminal – with 66 check-in counters, 16 immigration desks with Arrival, 28 immigration desks with Departure and eight security points – would contribute to the economic prosperity of the nation.”

 

New airport terminal
Inside the new airport terminal. Credit: Joseph Olaoluwa_ICIR

He added that similar projects at both the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and Port Harcourt International Airport were completed and commissioned by his administration and the people have been benefiting from the positive economic impacts of those magnificent terminals.

The new MMIA terminal is expected  to increase services to about 14 million passengers per annum, with the attendant positive multiplier effects, by creating about 3,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities for our youths, increased inflow of foreign direct investments and exponential growth in the gross domestic product.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed at the event that the airport concession project (including the newly commissioned terminals) had reached an advanced stage. He added that the ministry would be issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) to the shortlisted firms before the end of March.

Sirika said, “We expect to announce a partner in the 2nd Quarter 2022 and hand-over by 4th Quarter 2022.”

New airport terminal 2
A section of the new airport terminal. Credit: Joseph Olaoluwa_ICIR

On the issue of aviation fuel, he requested the president to direct the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to import Jet-Al in good quantities and devise means to sustain supply, as well as direct the Central Bank of Nigeria to allocate foreign exchange for the major marketers to sustain supply.

Earlier today, President Buhari also commissioned the Dangote Fertiliser Plant in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.

He said the plant would further advance his administration’s drive towards achieving self-sufficiency in food production in the country.

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Email tips to [email protected]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

