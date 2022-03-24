28.1 C
Rory Peck Trust offers trauma and resilience workshops

Blessing Otoibhi
Wikimedia Commons File:Rory Peck Trust.jpg - Wikimedia Commons
1min read

Rory Peck Trust (RPT), in partnership with Meta, is inviting applications for its trauma and resilience workshops for freelance journalists. 

The workshops are a part of the RPT Resilience Programme and will be delivered by Dart Centre Europe.

The Resilience Programme provides specialist trauma-informed training and access to psychological treatment, enabling freelance journalists to develop the skills they need to build resilience when exposed to conflict or covering traumatic events.

Freelance journalists worldwide can apply for free online workshops on trauma and building resilience.

Each workshop offers two webinars, both two hours in length, led by specialised journalist trainers.

The workshops will be held in English, Arabic, French, Russian, and Spanish.

The French workshop will be held on April 12 and 14, 2022.

A US$10 deposit is required to secure a spot. The deposit will be refunded upon completion of a post-workshop feedback form.

The organiser says, “Dart Centre Europe is the regional hub for the US-based Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma, an international thought leader in trauma-informed media practice.”

Dart has for 20 years led the global debate on the training and support journalists need to cover traumatic events ethically and safely.

The deadline for submission of application is April 4, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

