UN offers Reham Al-Farra (RAF) Memorial Journalists Fellowship Program

— 1 min read

THE United Nations (UN) is inviting applications for its Reham Al-Farra (RAF) Memorial Journalists Fellowship Program.

The programme aims at providing journalists with an opportunity to gain first-hand experience in the work of the United Nations in New York and meet journalists from other countries.

The fellowship, which will be entirely virtual this year, will take place between September and October.

Journalists between ages 22 to 35 from several developing countries and countries in transition can apply for this fellowship.

During the three-week programme, fellows will have an opportunity to attend special briefings, interview senior officials and exchange ideas with colleagues from around the world.

READ ALSO:

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 4)

- Advertisement -

NURTW: Mc Oluomo dares Lagos Govt, national body as ICIR report stirs reawakening (part 2)

NURTW: Mc Oluomo dares Lagos Govt, national body as ICIR report stirs reawakening (part 1)

Obiano granted bail – EFCC

In previous years, fellows have met with the UN Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General, President of the General Assembly and permanent representatives to the United Nations.

The programme also arranges visits to various news organizations, such as the New York Times, Democracy Now! and BuzzFeed.

The program is open to journalists from around the world, typically selecting about 15 candidates, each from a different country.

Candidates must have demonstrated passion for covering UN priority issues in the areas of peace and security, sustainable development, human rights and climate action.

- Advertisement -

The organiser says, “Since its founding in 1981, the fellowship has been awarded to 611 journalists from 168 countries.”

Upon completion of the programme, fellows are expected to continue working in journalism and promote a better understanding of the United Nations in their home countries. The programme does not provide basic skills training, as all fellows are working journalists.

The deadline for submission of application is April 30, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.