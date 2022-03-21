35.1 C
Abuja

UN offers Reham Al-Farra (RAF) Memorial Journalists Fellowship Program

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
united nation
united nations
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE United Nations (UN) is inviting applications for its Reham Al-Farra (RAF) Memorial Journalists Fellowship Program.

The programme aims at providing journalists with an opportunity to gain first-hand experience in the work of the United Nations in New York and meet journalists from other countries.

The fellowship, which will be entirely virtual this year, will take place between September and October.

Journalists between ages 22 to 35 from several developing countries and countries in transition can apply for this fellowship.

During the three-week programme, fellows will have an opportunity to attend special briefings, interview senior officials and exchange ideas with colleagues from around the world.

READ ALSO:

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 4)

- Advertisement -

NURTW: Mc Oluomo dares Lagos Govt, national body as ICIR report stirs reawakening (part 2)

NURTW: Mc Oluomo dares Lagos Govt, national body as ICIR report stirs reawakening (part 1)

Obiano granted bail – EFCC

In previous years, fellows have met with the UN Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General, President of the General Assembly and permanent representatives to the United Nations.

The programme also arranges visits to various news organizations, such as the New York Times, Democracy Now! and BuzzFeed.

The program is open to journalists from around the world, typically selecting about 15 candidates, each from a different country.

Candidates must have demonstrated passion for covering UN priority issues in the areas of peace and security, sustainable development, human rights and climate action.

- Advertisement -

The organiser says, “Since its founding in 1981, the fellowship has been awarded to 611 journalists from 168 countries.”

Upon completion of the programme, fellows are expected to continue working in journalism and promote a better understanding of the United Nations in their home countries. The programme does not provide basic skills training, as all fellows are working journalists.

The deadline for submission of application is April 30, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Court sacks 20 Cross River lawmakers for defecting to APC

AN Abuja Federal High Court on Monday sacked 20 members of the Cross River State...
Crime

Violence: EL-Rufai imposes 24-hour curfew in Southern Kaduna

KADUNA State governor Nasir El Rufai has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Jema'a and...
Politics and Governance

Audit report: Reps summon NNPC, subsidiaries over missing N663.89 billion

THE House of Representatives has summoned the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian...
News

Obiano granted bail – EFCC

A FORMER governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has been granted bail by the Economic...
Featured News

NDLEA gets approval from AGF to seize assets belonging to Kyari, others

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) has granted...
Advertisement

Most Read

NURTW: Mc Oluomo dares Lagos Govt, national body as ICIR report stirs reawakening (part...

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

NURTW: Mc Oluomo dares Lagos Govt, national body as ICIR report stirs reawakening (part...

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 4)

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Electoral Act: Falana faults court order on deletion of Section 84 (12)

DSS alleges plot to destabilise Nigeria with mass protests, violence

Fraudsters dent Nigeria’s multi-billion-naira POS business

NDLEA arrests man with 20.75kg black liquid cocaine at Abuja airport

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCourt sacks 20 Cross River lawmakers for defecting to APC

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.