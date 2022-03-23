Oregon State University offers food and agriculture media fellowship

— 1 min read

Oregon State University is inviting applications for its Food and Agriculture Media Fellowship.

Slated for August 7 to 10, 2022, journalists will learn how food and agriculture impact Oregon, the nation, and the world.

The three-day fellowship program includes sessions at Oregon State University’s campus in Corvallis, the university’s North Willamette Research and Extension Center and the Food Innovation Center in downtown Portland.

The organiser says that up to 15 journalists would be selected for the fellowship.

The fellowship features a variety of topics: innovative food and agriculture research, sensory testing, plant breeding, agriculture and robotics, food in culture and social justice, health and wellness, and supply chain concerns.

Oregon State University will cover most expenses during the fellowship. Fellows will be responsible for transportation to and from the start and endpoints of the fellowship.

The university says, “Nearly every significant global issue, from climate change to international trade to human health, intersects with agriculture and our food systems.”

Oregon offers a unique location to see this intersection. The fishing industry is the lifeblood of the Oregon coast.

The deadline for submission of application is May 1, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.