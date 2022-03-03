36.1 C
Abuja

Court remands Adedoyin, others in prison over death of OAU student

News
Rahman Adedoyin
A STATE High Court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, has remanded the owner of Hilton Royal Hotel Rahman Adedoyin and six other suspects over the death of a student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke.

Adedoyin, Adedeji Adesola, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem and Adebayo Kunle had been arraigned before the court on an 11-count charge bordering on murder, indecent interference with a dead body, administration of extra-judicial oath and alteration to conceal evidence.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty, and defense counsel, Kunle Adegoke, SAN, and K. Eleja, SAN, moved applications asking the court to grant them bail.

While urging the court to grant the bail application, the defense lawyers noted that the defendants’ sureties had deposed to affidavits to ensure they do not jump bail.

However, the prosecutor, M. Omosun, opposed the bail applications.

Adjourning the case, Justice Adepele Ojo ruled that the defendant be remanded in Ilesa correctional facility till March 4, when the bail application would be heard.

Adegoke, who has since been buried, had arrived Ile-Ife to write his examination and lodged in Hilton Royal Hotel, where he died.

