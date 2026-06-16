Court revokes Sowore’s bail, orders his arrest

A FEDERAL High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, June 16, revoked the bail granted to prominent activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

It consequently issued a bench warrant for his arrest after he ‘failed’ to appear for proceedings in his ongoing cybercrime trial.

Mohammed Umar, the presiding judge, ordered Sowore’s arrest following an oral application by counsel to the State Security Services (SSS), Akinlolu Kehinde, a senior advocate, who argued that the defendant had failed to provide sufficient justification for his absence.

Sowore is facing prosecution by the SSS over allegations that he made false and defamatory statements against President Bola Tinubu by describing him as “a criminal” in posts he was said to have published on his X and Facebook accounts.

The matter was scheduled for ruling on an application filed by Sowore seeking the judge’s recusal from the case.

However, when the case was called on Tuesday, neither Sowore nor his lawyer, Marshall Abubakar, was present in court, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The court was informed that the defendant had written a letter requesting an adjournment of the proceedings.

Opposing the request, Kehinde argued that no cogent reason had been advanced for Sowore’s absence and urged the court to revoke his bail and issue a warrant for his arrest.

The judge subsequently granted the application, revoked the defendant’s bail, and ordered his arrest.

The ICIR reports that the latest development marks a fresh twist in the Sowore-Federal Government’s cyberbullying case, which has generated controversy over freedom of expression, online criticism of public officials, and the use of Nigeria’s cybercrime laws.

Sowore responds

Reacting shortly after the ruling, Sowore claimed the decision was part of a deliberate attempt to intimidate him and insisted that he had appeared in court on Monday, June 15, when the matter was initially scheduled.

“It has been brought to my notice that the judge presiding over my case concerning ‘Tinubu is a criminal’ has revoked my bail, despite my presence in court yesterday, when the judge was not in attendance. Consequently, we requested a new date,” Sowore wrote on his social media accounts.

“The agenda for today was to consider my application seeking the judge’s recusal, but instead, he opted to revoke my bail in a bid to assert forceful control over the trial. I will confront these developments with determination and resilience,” he added.

Attached to the post was a letter dated June 15, 2026, addressed to the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In the letter, Sowore stated that he was present in court on June 15 from about 8:20 a.m. until approximately 11:57 a.m., when he was informed by court registry officials that the court would not be sitting. He said no prior notice or reason was given for the judge’s absence.

Sowore subsequently requested that the ruling on his recusal application be fixed for July 2, 3, 14, 15, 17, or September 8, 9 and 10, or any other date convenient to the court.

The letter, which copied the prosecution counsel, bears a Federal High Court Abuja registry stamp dated June 15, 2026, indicating it was received by the court.

Backstory

The case stems from social media posts published in August 2025 in which Sowore described Tinubu as a ‘criminal’ and accused him of making false claims about corruption in Nigeria.

The Federal Government, through the state secret police, subsequently filed a five-count criminal charge against Sowore, currently the presidential candidate of the Africa Action Congress (AAC), accusing him of cyberbullying, spreading false information capable of disturbing public order, and defaming Tinubu through posts on his verified X and Facebook accounts.

The SSS later arraigned Sowore before the Federal High Court in Abuja in December 2025 on the charges. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

At the time, Umar granted him bail on self-recognition, citing his status as a two-time presidential candidate and noting that his international passport had already been deposited with the court.

The judge, however, warned that the bail could be revoked if Sowore made statements capable of threatening national unity, peace, or security.

But in May 2026, the court ordered Sowore to open his defence after dismissing a no-case submission filed by his legal team.

Umar held that the prosecution had established a prima facie case requiring the defendant to respond to the allegations.

Following that ruling, Sowore accused the judge of bias and insisted that he could no longer obtain justice before the court. He subsequently sought the judge’s recusal and requested that the matter be reassigned to another judge.

Umar directed him to file a formal application setting out the grounds for the request and fixed new date for ruling on the application.