COVID-19: Abiodun eases Ogun lockdown on weekdays, imposes curfew as cases hit 242

DAPO Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State has eased the internal lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

While speaking during his update on the pandemic, Abiodun stated that from Monday June 1, Ogun State residents would be free to go about their businesses from Mondays to Fridays.

He explained that residents are allowed to go out from 5 am to 8pm during those periods while all non essential movements are prohibited on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to him, the decision to ease the lockdown was in line with the directive of the Federal Government and advice by health experts in the state.

The governor noted that extant restrictions and advisories would remain in place on interstate travels, wearing of facemasks, public transport, markets, religious centres, restaurants and other relaxation spots.

He reiterated that all forms of gatherings either social or religious of more than 20 people remain banned in the state.

AS of Thursday, May 28, Ogun State has recorded a total of 242 cases of COVID-19.

It would recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari imposed a 14-day lockdown on Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on March 29 as part of measures to contain the spread of the disease.

The president extended the lockdown imposed on Lagos, Ogun s Abuja by another 14 days from Monday April 13.