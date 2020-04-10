Covid-19: Katsina orders lockdown after wife of index case, two children test positive

BELLO Masari, the Governor of Katsina State has ordered a total lockdown in Daura Local Government Area after three new cases of coronavirus were recorded.

The announcement was made in a series of tweets on Friday.

The three confirmed cases of the virus was a contact from the deceased medical practitioner in Daura, Dr. Aliyu Yakubu.

It will be recalled that the state government on Tuesday, confirmed the death of Yakubu who travelled to Lagos recently and upon return to Katsina reported himself at Air Force Hospital, Daura where he died two hours later.

He tweeted, “Further to our earlier briefing on the Daura #COVID19 situation; out of the samples sent for testing, 23 results have been returned with 20 being negative while three are unfortunately positive. Incidentally the three are the deceased Doctor’s wife and his 2 children.

“We will continue to monitor situations as they unfold and will not hesitate to lockdown any local government area that may record positive #COVID19 case. We won’t falter in putting the whole state under total lockdown should the situation warrants.

“However, three pharmacies and grocery stores will be identified for people to patronise under strict supervision and when absolutely necessary,” he said.