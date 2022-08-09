20.9 C
Abuja

COVID-19: Nigeria shuts down Embassy in Mexico

COVID-19News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
World Bank Blogs - World Bank Group COVID-19 vaccines: Saving lives and rebuilding better
NIGERIA’S Ambassador to Mexico Adejare Bello has ordered the closure of the Nigerian embassy in the country due to fresh outbreak of COVID-19 within the mission.

The closure which began on Monday August 8, 2022, will last seven days.

Six of the mission staff had tested positive to the coronavirus and Bello confirmed that those affected are receiving maximum attention and the situation is under control.

The temporary closure, according to the ambassador, is to allow for the fumigation of the Embassy and provision of other safety precautions.

All officers and the local staff of the mission have been directed to work from home pending further directives.

A total of 6.82 million cases with 328,000 deaths have so far been recorded in Mexico since the outbreak of the virus.

