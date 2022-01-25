32.3 C
Abuja

COVID-19: Nigeria vaccinates over 200,000 persons daily – FG

Health and EnvironmentNews
Marcus Fatunmole
Covid-19 vaccination Photo Credit: @UNICEF_Nigeria
Covid-19 vaccination Photo Credit: @UNICEF_Nigeria
Advertisementspot_img

Related

2mins read

 

THE Nigerian government has claimed its health officials vaccinate more than 200,000 persons against COVID-19 daily since the beginning of 2022.

The government said the tally was a 100 per cent rise from half of the figure the officials vaccinated daily till December 2021. 

Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Faisal Shuaib stated these while addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said 14.09 million eligible persons had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while health workers had administered the second dose to 5.2 million persons.

Similarly, 416,980 persons have received the recently-introduced booster dose since the country started administering it in December 2020.

Shuaib said the government integrated COVID-19 vaccination with childhood immunisation and other primary health care services to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible to more people.

- Advertisement -

 He said the FCT, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Ogun and Kwara states topped five performing states on the COVID-19 vaccine uptake. 

Each of Jigawa and Lagos has vaccinated about 1.5 million eligible Nigerians with the first dose, while FCT, Nasarawa, Lagos and Delta lead on second dose administration with more than 10 per cent of eligible populations in each of the states already vaccinated, Shuaib said. 

He called on governors to meet with the chairmen of local government areas (LGAs) in their states, including traditional, political, religious leaders and health workers, to encourage people in their neighbourhoods to take the vaccine. 

He suggested that governors reward leaders of LGAs with impressive vaccination records and sanction those with poor records.

Shuaib noted that all vaccination sites remained open to eligible persons 18 years and above for first, second and booster doses. 

He called on people in the country to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by the mass vaccination exercise to get vaccinated against the virus. 

He said no one had died from COVID-19 vaccination since the country introduced the vaccine against the disease.

- Advertisement -

He said the reason for the emergence of new variants such as Omicron, IHU and Deltacron was because a large proportion of the eligible population had not yet been vaccinated, thus giving the virus time to mutate and fight back.

He said the government had expanded the country’s vaccination to enable easier access to eligible persons. 

Speaking on the need to integrate COVID-19 vaccination with childhood immunization, he said: “What this means is that alongside the COVID-19 vaccines, childhood vaccines will also be available at COVID-19 vaccination sites. Consequently, parents or guardians with children aged zero to 23 months are urged to take them to the vaccination sites.

 “The childhood vaccines protect against polio, whooping cough, measles, yellow fever, tetanus, tuberculosis, and other childhood preventable diseases. 

“This is to ensure that while we are trying so hard to control the transmission of COVID-19, we do not neglect other PHC services or even have outbreaks of childhood vaccine-preventable diseases on our hands.”

Nigeria recorded 252,428 confirmed cases and 3,126 deaths from COVID-19 as of January 25.

 

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

Health and Environment

COVID-19: Nigeria vaccinates over 200,000 persons daily – FG

  THE Nigerian government has claimed its health officials vaccinate more than 200,000 persons against...
Crime

Lagos suspends NURTW activities in Eyin Eyo, Church Street, Idumota

THE Lagos State government has suspended activities of the National Union of Road Transport...
Business and Economy

CBN retains interest rate at 11.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has voted unanimously...
News

FG to amend PIA to make room for fuel subsidy removal, says Sylva

THE Federal Government, on Tuesday, said it would be approaching the National Assembly with...
Media Opportunities

MacDowell Colony offers Literary Residency Fellowship

THE MacDowell Colony is inviting applications for its Literary Residency Fellowship. The programme will provide...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

As Nigerian government slumbers, N144bn Aba shoe industry crawls

WAEC withholds 170,146 WASSCE results over examination malpractice

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

REPORT: How Nigeria’s religious police, Hisbah repress’ freedom in Kano

JAMB announces date for UTME, DE registrations

PDP to conduct Ekiti governorship primaries with statutory delegates 

Emirate Council suspends Dogara’s chieftaincy few months after another Reps member lost title

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLagos suspends NURTW activities in Eyin Eyo, Church Street, Idumota

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.