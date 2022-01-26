25.1 C
Abuja

Breaking: Bisi Kolawole emerges Ekiti PDP gubernatorial candidate 

News
Vincent Ufuoma
BISI Kolawole has emerged as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the June 18 gubernatorial election of Ekiti State.

Kolawole scored 671 votes to defeat his closest rival, former governor of the state Segun Oni, who scored 330 votes.

Kolawole is the favoured candidate of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose.

The election, which was contested by six aspirants, was announced by the Chairman of the Ekiti State PDP Gubernatorial Primary Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom State.

The keenly-contested election was held at the Great Eagle Event Centre amidst tight security provided by men and officers of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the State Security Service (SSS).

The results of other aspirants, as announced by Emmanuel, are Olusola Kolapo Eleka (93 votes), Wale Aribisala (56 votes), Kayode Adaramodu (10 votes), Biodun Olujimi (2 votes)

The total number of invalid votes is 13.

The ICIR had earlier reported how some delegates from the Ido-Osi Local Government Area of the state had protested what they called a doctored list of delegates from the national headquarters of the party.

However, calm was restored shortly after the intervention of Governor Emmanuel.

This newspaper also reported that one of the leading aspirants Biodun Olujimi had announced her withdrawal from the election after she accused a national leader of the party of disenfranchisement.

