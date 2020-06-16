COVID-19 patient dies after delivery of Twins

THE IMO state chairman of the COVID-19 task force, Professor Maurice Iwu has announced the death of a woman who has died of the coronavirus infection after giving birth to twins on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 4.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, Professor Iwu said the woman was delivered of a set of twins but after delivery, she couldn’t survive it.

Although the woman’s details are unknown, the deceased was said to have been receiving treatment in the isolation centre after testing positive for the coronavirus disease a few days ago.

According to Iwu, the babies were however fortunate as to have tested negative for the virus.

While warning against rumours that COVID-19 is not real, he urged indigenes of the state to continue to comply with precautionary measures put in place by the state government to contain the spread of the virus.

Iwu also noted that COVID-19 cases keep increasing by the day due to an increase in sample testing in the state.