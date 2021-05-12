COVID-19 restriction: Old video of PTF Coordinator, Sani Aliyu, resurfaces online

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

FEWER than 24 hours after the announcement of COVID-19 restrictions across Nigeria, a video of the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 Sani Aliyu has surfaced online, with him telling the public to ignore lockdown rumours.

The video, which was also shared on Facebook here, has a comment ‘Thanks for sharing, sir,’ connotating the commenter felt it was timely and useful information.

The Claim:

The video shows the PTF National Coordinator Sani Aliyu telling Nigerians to ignore the lockdown as it was fake news.

The Findings:

Findings by the FactCheckHub show that it was an old video that resurfaced online,. Therefore, it is misleading.

In the 51-second video, Aliyu said, “We are aware of the fake message that is going round on WhatsApp that we’ve declared a lockdown in the country. This is absolutely not true. I am calling on the general public to please ignore this message.”

This video has been online since January 2021. It was posted here on January 15. On the same date, multiple media reports referenced Aliyu’s message.

Aliyu had made the video following messages shared on social media that the government declared another lockdown due to the virus spike in the country.

May 2021 phased movement restrictions

On May 10, 2021, the government announced restrictions across the country. This new directive was to take effect by midnight of May 11, a member of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 Mukhtar Mohammed told the press.

The PSC directive is in light of the rising trend in several countries and the high risk of a surge in cases in Africa.

Although Nigeria has begun her vaccine roll-out, there is a shortage in global supply which translates into a delay in vaccinating a large proportion of the population.

Therefore, non-adherence to COVID-19 prevention protocol can mean a huge outbreak.

The restrictions put in place are largely due to poor compliance to public health and social measures as contained in the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations, specifically on the use of facemasks, physical distancing, temperature checks in public places, hand washing and limitations placed on large gatherings, the PSC noted.

“In line with the increasing risk of a surge in cases, the PSC is re-instituting the enforcement of the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations. This is to mitigate the risk of a spike in new cases, while the nationwide vaccine rollout continues,” it said. This was noted in the implementation guideline for the current phased restriction of movement.

The Verdict:

The video in circulation is an old video. It has been online since January 2021, therefore it is MISLEADING.

