COVID-19 SoJo story exchange opens for freelance journalists worldwide

THE Solutions Journalism Network (SJN) is hosting a lottery to support freelance solutions journalism for the COVID-19 SoJo Story Exchange.

The Exchange is offering a lottery through which newsrooms could win US$1000 to support a freelancer’s solutions story or stories.

According to SJN, the goal of the project is to help stretched newsrooms do solutions journalism, offer financial and network support to freelancers, encourage newsrooms to republish stories on the SoJo exchange and to catalyze more solutions stories on the Exchange.

Newsrooms can enter to win US$1,000 to support freelancers’ solutions stories.

Applications will be accepted until the fund is exhausted.

For more information, click here.