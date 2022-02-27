Cross River by-election: APC wins federal seat, PDP settles for state constituency

— 1 min read

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Jude Ngaji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency by-election in Cross River State.

Announcing the final results of the election, the returning officer Edor John Edor said that the APC candidate, Ngaji, polled 22, 778 to defeat Mike Usibe of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 20 590.

State APC Chairman Alphonsus Eba commended INEC for an excellent job.

“The use of BVAS facilitated free and fair election,” he said.

He commended President Muhammad Buhari for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 into law.

“This will surely strengthen the electoral process,” he said.

Also commenting, state PDP Chairman Venatius Ikem said his party was still studying the situation and would respond at the most appropriate time.

“There were discrepancies noticed during the election in many polling units, but the party will respond in due course,” he said.

Meanwhile, INEC has declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) winner of Saturday’s Akpabuyo State Constituency by-election in Cross River State, South-South Nigeria.

The PDP candidate Effiom Ekeng Edet scored 5,866 votes to beat his closest rival and APC candidate Bassey Ekpo, who scored 5,363 votes.