Ekiti APC governorship candidate picks running mate

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
1min read

CANDIDATE of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Biodun Oyebanji has picked Monisade Christianah Afuye as his running mate in the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State.

The decision was made known to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, on Monday.

Oyebanji described Afuye’s nomination as a very strategic move to bolster the party’s chances at the polls.

While describing Afuye as an accomplished mobiliser and voice of the masses, Oyebanji said she had been part of the political structure in the state for many years.

“I am most excited to welcome Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Christianah Afuye as my running mate for the upcoming elections,” he said.

“Madam Afuye has been a part of the political structure in the state for many years now, and is an accomplished mobiliser and voice for the masses.

“I know her to be a woman of immense wisdom and generosity of spirit, and I am confident that she would be a great partner whose reach and connections with the grassroots would contribute to earning the mandate of the people and eventually running an inclusive and progressive government that works for all.”

In his remarks, chairman of the APC in the state Paul Omotosho said Afuye’s emergence followed extensive consultations with stakeholders across the state.

He added that her nomination has received the approval of “not only party members, but also youth and women organisations, artisans, market women, the traditional institutions and other grassroots stakeholders in the state”.

Born on September 28, 1958, Afuye had her early education at Saint Joseph C.A.C Primary School Aramoko, Aramoko Ekiti, and Amoye Grammar school, Ikere-Ekiti.

She earned her Ordinary National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Public Administration from Crown Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Afuye is an accomplished entrepreneur, public servant and community leader.

She worked as a Catering Supervisor at the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti (1979-1985) after which she went into private business.

Regarded as a formidable grassroots politician, Afuye is a member of the Ekiti APC State Executive Council as the Women Leader.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

