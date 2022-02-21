36.1 C
APC postpones national convention indefinitely, to conduct zonal congresses March 26

IHUOMA Chiedozie  and  Bankole Abe
THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally postponed its national convention, scheduled to hold on February 26.

The convention, where the party will elect a new national chairman and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC), was postponed indefinitely.

The party’s caretaker national leadership – the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) – informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the postponement in a letter with reference number APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/21, dated February 21, 2022.

The letter titled ‘Notice for the conduct of zonal congresses’ was signed by Yobe State governor Mai Mala Buni and John Akpanudoedehe, chairman and national secretary of the CECPC.

In the letter, the APC caretaker committee informed INEC that the notice for the conduct of the zonal congresses superseded the earlier notice for the conduct of the national convention.

Parts of the letter read, “This notice supersedes our earlier notice for the National Convention referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/14. This is predicated on the evaluation of our party Constitution.

“In furtherance to Article 85 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and compliance with Section 12:6 of our Party Constitution, we hereby write to notify the Commission that our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled to hold its zonal congresses on Saturday 26th March, 2022.

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly. While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.”

The letter was silent on a new date for the national convention.

The development is coming barely 24 hours after The ICIR reported that the APC has fallen behind schedule on key items in the timetable of the national convention.

