back to top

Crystal Palace win Community Shield in 3-2 penalty thriller vs Liverpool

Reading time: 1 mins
Sports
Crystal Palace wins Community Shield in 3-2 penalty thriller vs Liverpool
Crystal palace players celebrating FA cup win
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

CRYSTAL Palace won the Community Shield for the first time on Sunday, defeating Premier League champions Liverpool 3-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 2-2 in regular time.

The highly anticipated match at Wembley Stadium, which witnessed three goals inside the opening 25 minutes, saw Liverpool dominate early on, with Hugo Ekitike scoring the opening goal in the 4th minute.

However, Crystal Palace equalised when Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a penalty in the 17th minute after Ismaïla Sarr was fouled in the box.

The Reds regained the lead with a stunning strike from new addition Jeremie Frimpong in the 21st minute, but Palace fought back to level the score again with Sarr’s goal in the 77th minute.

With both teams unable to find a winner in 90 minutes, the match went straight to penalties.


     

     

    Crystal Palace goalkeeper, Dean Henderson, was the hero, saving penalties from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah, while Eberechi Eze had his penalty saved as well.

    However, Palace’s composure from the spot ultimately led to their victory.

    The Community Shield match is the Premier League curtain raiser between the Premier League champion and the FA Cup winner.

    The 2025/2026 Premier League season starts on Friday, August 15, with a match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth.

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement