CSOs condemn Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers, demand reversal

A COALITION of civil society organisations (CSOs) has condemned the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

The group called on the president to reverse the decision.

The coalition shared its views on the declaration while addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday, March 21.

The briefing was organised by Fix Politics on behalf of over 200 CSOs, including Accountability Lab Nigeria, BudgIT Foundation, BO Foundation for Inclusive Media (BOFIM), Campaign for a New Nigeria and the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Executive Director of Fix Politics, Tony Ubani, described the president’s action as an executive coup against the people of Rivers State, a flagrant abuse of executive power, and a violation of Nigeria’s constitution.

According to the group, it is the president’s prerogative to declare a state of emergency and he can make such a declaration under specific conditions as outlined in the constitution. However, this power is not absolute; it is subject to legislative oversight and judicial review to prevent abuse.

The CSOs added they witnessed abuse of power, disregard of due process, and the violation of democratic principles with the president’s imposition of a state of emergency and appointment of an ‘unconstitutional’ administrator in Rivers State and the National Assembly’s “complicity in ratifying unconstitutionality.”

“This is clearly a travesty on the rule of law and contrary to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the group said.

The group listed several constitutional violations it observed in the president’s action which include abuse of presidential prerogative, unconstitutional and opaque actions of the National Assembly and illegitimate removal of elected officials.

Thereafter, the group demanded immediate reversal of what it described as “unconstitutional removal of Fubara, his deputy, and House of Assembly members in Rivers State.”

Additionally, the CSOs urged the judiciary to review each case on its merit and not rely on technicalities to dismiss the cases against the declaration when brought before it.

They also demanded the restoration of constitutional order and urged Nigerians to leverage available channels to demand a reversal of the decision and push for a functional democracy.

The declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State on Tuesday, March 18, by Tinubu followed political turbulence in the oil-rich state.

The ICIR reported that the president, in a nationwide broadcast, suspended the state Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his Deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly. However, he retained the state judiciary.

Many Nigerians, especially leading opposition figures, condemned the decision.

They include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and former governors Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.