Customs impounds 73 trucks of smuggled rice, others in Ogun

THE Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, says it has impounded 73 trucks conveying 44,933 bags of foreign parboiled rice.

The Area Controller, Bamidele Makinde, stated this while addressing newsmen at his office in Idiroko border, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to him the seizures were made between February and December 6, 2022.

Makinde disclosed that 41 sacks and 940 wraps of weeds suspected to be Cannabis Sativa were also seized within the same period.

Other items seized are: nine vehicles used as means of conveyance; eight units of foreign used vehicles, including one Year 2020 Grey Colour Wrangler Jeep; six units of used trucks as means of conveyance; 31 compressors; 16,224 kegs of petrol and 19 motorbikes used as means of conveyance.”

Also impounded are 8,517 bales and 219 sacks of second-hand clothing; 3,629 pieces of used tyres; 4700 bags of cement; three bales and 384 pieces of used bags; 170 cartons of poultry products; 191 units of vehicle compressors; 2,250 packets of Tramadol; 222 units of refrigerator compressors; 220 pieces and 867 cartons of foreign wine; 277 pairs, 320 sacks and 120 cartons of foreign shoes; 89 bales and 485 pieces of foreign textile materials and 302 sacks of foreign corn.

Makinde further disclosed that, within the 11 months period, the Ogun 1 Area Command generated about N58.6 million from importation and exportation of goods under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalızation Scheme (ETLS) and assessment of merchandise in baggage.

According to Makinde, the total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seized items was N4,886,647,634.92.

“The revenue also came from auction sales of perishable or highly combustible goods such as gasoline.”

Makinde added that his Command was able to seize the items through collaboration with traditional rulers in border communities and other security agencies.

“It is important to note that activities embarked upon by the Command were patriotic-driven and is in the interest of the economic development and national security of Nigeria,” he said.