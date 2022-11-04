Dana Air to resume flight operations Nov 9

DANA Air has announced that it will resume flight operations on November 9.

This is after a successful conclusion of the audit organised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), according to a statement signed by the airline’s spokesperson, Kingsley Ezenwa.

The NCAA had suspended Dana Airlines’ Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) indefinitely, with effect from the midnight of Wednesday, July 20, 2022

The Accountable Manager/ Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Ememobong Ettete, was quoted to have said, “The audit for us was a re-engineering and restructuring process, and having successfully concluded the audit – and an extensive one at that for the second time – and with a new management team fully in charge, we are now well positioned despite the current challenges and hostile economic environment, and concentrating fully on strengthening our operations efficiently for sustainable growth while still offering safe, reliable and exciting flying experience to our loyal guests.

“Asked a proudly Nigerian brand with Nigerians at the helm of affairs and with over 14 years service to the Nigerian flying public, we remain eternally grateful to our customers, travel partners, clients and vendors for keeping faith with us while the audit lasted and we would never take your loyalty and support for granted as it means a lot to us.”

The airline expressed gratitude to the NCAA for the audit process and the professionalism exhibited by the team of inspectors, as well as by the management personnel.

It also promised free tickets for the next 30 days as the airline resumes.

“For customers with unused tickets, and as a little token for our short absence from the market, we have extended their validity for one year. A transfer option is also available to them and we shall be offering competitive fares as always, and gifting free tickets onboard our flights for the next 30 days from November 9th.

“Our 24/7 customer service team will also be available to assist customers with any request of their choice on unused tickets and redemption,” the statement read.

The airline apologised to customers, vendors, travel partners, and corporate clients for the abrupt suspension of its flights.

“We totally regret the inconveniences caused and we wish to reassure them that Dana Air remains strong and will never take their patronage, relationship and loyalty for granted,” it added.