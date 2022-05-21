34.3 C
Daura, Kankara, others set for improved power supply with 330kva transmission stations

Harrison Edeh
TCN
File Photo: An electricity substation in Nigeria
THE Federal Government says at the weekend that Daura, the country home of President Muhammadu Buhari, with Dutsinma, Kankara and Malumfashi sub-stations are set to be energised with bulk and improved power supply.

The imminent improvement followed federal government’s plans to deliver two units of 330kva power transmission sub-stations in Katsina and Kano states, along with transmission lines.

The Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engineer Sule Abdulaziz, disclosed this while inspecting the 330/132/33kva Katsina sub-station project and the Rimi Zakara sub-station in Kano.

The inspection was at the instance of the Minister of Power, Engineer Abubakar Aliyu, at the weekend, the TCN said in a statement.

Abdulaziz informed in the statement that the transformers and structures were in place at the Katsina sub-station, adding that upon completion, the sub-station would improve the transmission of bulk power supply to Daura, Dutsinma, Kankara and Malumfashi sub-stations in the state.

“We are willing, and we want to ensure that we finish this sub-station within one year. We will also invite Mr. President to commission the sub-station,” Abdulaziz said.

He further said the TCN and the government were collaborating on a Right of Way issue that had delayed the project, with the processes completed, and the contractor would soon be back to site to finish his work, and the company able to commission the sub-station.

He noted that the sub-station facility has two units of 150mva power transformers and two units of 60mva power transformers.

The representative of the contractor of the Katsina project, Engr. Mustapha Maihajjo, lauded the current administration for fast-tracking the Katsina sub-station project’s funding.

Maihajjo said, “Since the coming of this administration, we have been able to procure about 95% of all the equipment requirements for this project”, while noting that shipment of the materials were earlier delayed by COVID-19, but were now on ground.

At the 132/33kv Kankia sub-station where the materials for the 330kv Kano to Katsina transmission line are stored, Abdulaziz, said, “We are using part of the station as a storage facility for the materials the contractor is using for the construction of the 330kv transmission line from Kano to Katsina.”

Abdulaziz said, “Everybody knows that after Lagos in Nigeria, the next city is Kano, but it has just one 330kv sub-station, which is not enough. This new sub-station will bring to two the number of 330kv sub stations in Kano.”

He added that the sub-station was almost 80 per cent completed and the transmission line that would bring power to it was being executed.

He explained, “That is why the Minister of Power, Engineer Abubakar D. Aliyu, asked me to come for this visit to assess the current state of project execution, to ensure the project is being executed properly.”

