28.2 C
Abuja

Spare parts dealers protest killing of colleague in Illorin

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Editorial
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

By Dare Akogun

MEMBERS of the Kwara State Old Motors Spare Parts Dealers Association, Ipata-Oloje, have staged a protest in Illorin over the killing of their colleague identified as Abdullahi Salman.

Salman, also known as Popular, was reportedly killed at his farm in the Okolowo area of of the state capital.

The angry protesters burned tyres on the road, thereby disrupting traffic in the axis.

The protest later led to a fracas and three members of the spare part dealers association were badly injured while several vehicles were damaged.

Speaking about the incident in an interview with The ICIR, the Secretary of Kwara State Old Motors Spare Parts Dealers Association, Ipata-Oloje, Gidado Ahmed, said the members of the association want justice for their murdered colleague.

Gidado, who complained that the security agencies ignored the protest, urged the commissioner of police in the state to provide adequate security for residents.

- Advertisement -

The secretary, who said the association has shut the market indefinitely to allow peace to reign in the area, advised members of the association against taking the law into their hands.

Public Relations Officer, Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ilorin, condemned the killing and the subsequent protest by the spare parts dealers.

The police spokesman described the protest as “The near lawlessness that happened in Alapa/Okolowo/Oloje axis of Ilorin on Friday, following the death of one individual whose identity and actual cause of death are still sketchy.”

He said Kwara State Commissioner of Police Tuesday Assayomo has ordered a full scale investigation into the matter.

“Detailed investigation report would be made available to members of the public as soon as it is ready,” he added.

He however urged members of the public, especially residents of the affected areas, to be cautious as they go about their lawful businesses.

Residents were also advised to report any untoward activities in their area to the police.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

Soludo offers N10 million reward for information on killers of Anambra lawmaker

GOVERNOR of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo has offered N10 million as reward for anyone...
Business and Economy

No plan to phase out naira notes – CBN

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has described reports that it is planning to...
Breaking News

Two dead in new Lagos building collapse

TWO people have been confirmed dead while another two were rescued from a two-storey...
Business and Economy

Petroleum regulatory authority urges Ivorian govt to invest in oil, gas

THE Nigerian Midstream and  Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has called on the Ivorian...
Breaking News

Nigerian Army dislodges IPOB training camp, kills two wanted criminals

TWO suspected gunmen of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were reportedly killed by...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSoludo offers N10 million reward for information on killers of Anambra lawmaker

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.