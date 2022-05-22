Spare parts dealers protest killing of colleague in Illorin

— 1 min read

By Dare Akogun

MEMBERS of the Kwara State Old Motors Spare Parts Dealers Association, Ipata-Oloje, have staged a protest in Illorin over the killing of their colleague identified as Abdullahi Salman.

Salman, also known as Popular, was reportedly killed at his farm in the Okolowo area of of the state capital.

The angry protesters burned tyres on the road, thereby disrupting traffic in the axis.

The protest later led to a fracas and three members of the spare part dealers association were badly injured while several vehicles were damaged.

Speaking about the incident in an interview with The ICIR, the Secretary of Kwara State Old Motors Spare Parts Dealers Association, Ipata-Oloje, Gidado Ahmed, said the members of the association want justice for their murdered colleague.

Gidado, who complained that the security agencies ignored the protest, urged the commissioner of police in the state to provide adequate security for residents.

- Advertisement -

The secretary, who said the association has shut the market indefinitely to allow peace to reign in the area, advised members of the association against taking the law into their hands.

Public Relations Officer, Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ilorin, condemned the killing and the subsequent protest by the spare parts dealers.

The police spokesman described the protest as “The near lawlessness that happened in Alapa/Okolowo/Oloje axis of Ilorin on Friday, following the death of one individual whose identity and actual cause of death are still sketchy.”

He said Kwara State Commissioner of Police Tuesday Assayomo has ordered a full scale investigation into the matter.

“Detailed investigation report would be made available to members of the public as soon as it is ready,” he added.

He however urged members of the public, especially residents of the affected areas, to be cautious as they go about their lawful businesses.

Residents were also advised to report any untoward activities in their area to the police.