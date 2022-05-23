Former Nigeria Police spokesman dies after brief illness

— 1 min read

FORMER spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, Don Awunah, has been confirmed dead.

The spokesperson of the force, Muyuiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a tweet on his personal Twitter page @Princemoye1 on Monday.

“We have lost a communicator, resourceful officer, and former Force PRO of the Nigeria Police Force, AIG Don Awunah, fsi, mni, fnipr. May his soul rest in peace,” Adejobi tweeted.

Awunah was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 16, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Nigeria Police Force in a statement also signed by Adejobi, said Awunah died on Monday at Garki Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

PRESS RELEASE IGP MOURNS DEMISE OF EMINENT COMMUNICATOR, DON AWUNAH The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, on behalf of the Force Management team, and Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, regrets to announce the demise of an eminent … pic.twitter.com/GiQ23qa1nM — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 23, 2022

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, on behalf of the Force Management team, and Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, regrets to announce the demise of an eminent communicator, ardent officer, and Member of the National Institute, AIG Donald Ngorngor Awunah, psc(+), fnipr, fsi, mni, which occurred in the early hours of today, Monday, May 23, 2022, at Garki Hospital Abuja, after a brief illness,” the statement read.

Adejobi said Usman Baba, Inspector-General of Police, has sympathised with the family of the late police officer.

The deceased, who hailed from Benue State, was enlisted into the Force on March 15, 1988.

Awunah graduated from the University of Ilorin (2014-2015); Institute of Security Studies, Abuja (2014); Benue State University, Makurdi (2009-2010, 1995-1996); Federal Polytechnic, Ida (1989-1990); and the University of Lagos (1981-1984).

He has a Masters Degree in International Relations and Strategic Studies from Benue State University in 2010 and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philosophy from the University of Lagos in 1984.

He was appointed as the Force spokesperson in 2016, and in 2018, he became the Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa.