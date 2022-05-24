22.7 C
Abuja

Wike dissolves cabinet, sacks Chief of Staff

NewsPolitics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Nyesom Wike
Nyesom Wike
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC).

The governor’s spokesperson Kelvin Ebiri announced the development in a statement released on Tuesday.

He said the dissolution of the cabinet was with immediate effect.

He added that the Chief of Staff to the governor and his Senior Special Assistant (Protocol) were relieved of their duties.

Wike commended the members of the Rivers State Executive Council for their services and contributions to the development of the state and wished them the best in all their future endeavours.

He instructed all the former members of his cabinet to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: Ondo senator loses re-election bid, blames Mimiko

PATRICK Akinyelure, a two-term senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly,...
Factcheck

Claim that Sokoto govt approved death penalty law for blasphemy is FALSE

MULTIPLE posts circulating on social media claimed that the Sokoto State Government has enacted...
News

NDU protest : Four years after, Amassoma community remember victims of police brutality

By Etete Godson Families and victims of police brutality Monday, went on a rally to...
Education

Strike: Staff unions kick as EKSU announces resumption of academic activities

THE Governing Council of the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU), has approved today, May...
News

Petroleum Regulatory Authority finalises regulations to improve ease of business

THE Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has disclosed it is drafting...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Ondo senator loses re-election bid, blames Mimiko

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.