Wike dissolves cabinet, sacks Chief of Staff

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC).

The governor’s spokesperson Kelvin Ebiri announced the development in a statement released on Tuesday.

He said the dissolution of the cabinet was with immediate effect.

He added that the Chief of Staff to the governor and his Senior Special Assistant (Protocol) were relieved of their duties.

Wike commended the members of the Rivers State Executive Council for their services and contributions to the development of the state and wished them the best in all their future endeavours.

He instructed all the former members of his cabinet to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.