SOSUTH to become reference point for organ transplant, open-heart surgery – Tambuwal

SOKOTO State governor Aminu Tambuwal has said the state-run University Teaching Hospital (SOSUTH) would soon be a reference point for organ transplantation, open-heart and laser surgeries, including urology, among other critical medical interventions.

The governor spoke while conducting executives of two partners in the state health services around the new 1,500-bed capacity hospital on Thursday.

According to him, the government had a partnership with two firms – Samir Hani Group and Teoment Nigeria Limited – to achieve the goal.

In a statement by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity Muhammad Bello, Tambuwal said the facility was due for commissioning in December.

Areas of collaboration between the government and the companies include supplying and installing medical equipment such as MRI, CT scan as well as heart/lung and laser machines to the hospital.

The partnership includes the provision of state-of-the-art medical gadgets to the hospital and the training of staff.