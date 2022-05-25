Deutshe Welle offers DW global media forum

— 1 min read

Deutshe Welle (DW) is inviting registrations for its DW Global Media Forum.

The event is slated for June 20, 2022, to June 21, 2022.

This year’s forum is themed “Shaping tomorrow, now” and will explore opportunities to foster resilient journalism in times of crisis.

The forum will feature sessions on shaping the future of journalism in wartimes, reporting on the front lines, the power of stereotypes, a new digital iron curtain, media and politics, and more.

Media professionals worldwide can attend a virtual and in-person forum in Bonn, Germany.

Participants will network with media professionals and engage in hands-on workshops.

Tickets for the virtual event are EUR49 (US$52).

Journalism students attending the in-person event can get full access tickets for EUR89 (US$95).

Registration is ongoing and interested applicants can register here.