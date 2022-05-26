Gunmen kidnap Lebanese engineer in Ondo, kill driver, soldier

— 1 min read

A LEBANESE engineer has been kidnapped by gunmen in Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the Lebanese’s driver, and a soldier that serves as his security detail, were killed during the incident.

The Lebanese was said to have been trailed by the kidnappers to a construction site around 5:00 pm on Wednesday.

The ICIR understands that the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue.

The State Police Command Spokesperson Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, said policemen had been dispatched to rescue the victim.

Odunlami appealed to members of the public to provide the police with relevant information that could help in rescuing the Lebanese.

Also, the State Commander of Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), popularly known as Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, said his men were already working on the case.

There have been several cases of kidnapping in Ondo State in recent times despite the government’s decision to equip and strengthen the Amotekun to complement other security agencies in the state.

In February, a farmer and nine of his workers were kidnapped in the Ogbese area of the state.

They were released after their family members paid N10.7 million ransom to the kidnappers.

Last month, operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), in the state arrested a six-man syndicate, including a nursing mother, that specialises in kidnapping toddlers in the state.