25.1 C
Abuja

Gunmen kidnap Lebanese engineer in Ondo, kill driver, soldier

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Vincent Ufuoma
Image for illustration
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A LEBANESE engineer has been kidnapped by gunmen in Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the Lebanese’s driver, and a soldier that serves as his security detail, were killed during the incident.

The Lebanese was said to have been trailed by the kidnappers to a construction site around 5:00 pm on Wednesday.

The ICIR understands that the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue.

The State Police Command Spokesperson Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, said policemen had been dispatched to rescue the victim.

Odunlami appealed to members of the public to provide the police with relevant information that could help in rescuing the Lebanese.

Also, the State Commander of Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), popularly known as Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, said his men were already working on the case.

- Advertisement -

There have been several cases of kidnapping in Ondo State in recent times despite the government’s decision to equip and strengthen the Amotekun to complement other security agencies in the state.

In February, a farmer and nine of his workers were kidnapped in the Ogbese area of the state.

They were released after their family members paid N10.7 million ransom to the kidnappers.

Last month, operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), in the state arrested a six-man syndicate, including a nursing mother, that specialises in kidnapping toddlers in the state.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

UNESCO seeks partners for legal assistance fund for journalists

THE United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is seeking partners for the Global Media...
News

Osinbajo condemns killing of pregnant woman, 4 children in Anambra

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has described as callous and demeaning the killing of a...
Elections

2023: Two candidates emerge from parallel PDP guber primaries in Ogun

TWO gubernatorial candidates have emerged from parallel primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party...
Conflict and Security

Insecurity: 287 people killed in Southeast in 5 months

TWO hundred and eight-five people have died due to insecurity in the last five...
Political Parties

Shuaib Yaman emerges PDP gubernatorial candidate in Kwara state 

By Dare Akogun SHUAIB Abdullahi Yaman has emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the People's...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUNESCO seeks partners for legal assistance fund for journalists

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.