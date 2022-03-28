37.1 C
Abuja

2023: I can remove APC from power, Wike says as he declares for president

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Nyesom Wike
Nyesom Wike
RIVERS State governor Nyesom Wike has said he has all it takes to remove the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power if he emerges as the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

“To remove APC from power, I am the person who can tell them `enough is enough’, Wike said while declaring his interest to join the presidential race in Makurdi on Sunday.

“We must take this power and I am ready to take it for PDP and I know that God is with us that is why APC keeps failing every day.”

He called on the PDP stakeholders to give him their mandate and not to sell their votes because he has the capacity to face the APC.

He noted that some PDP founding fathers, who ran away from the party and were part of those that worked against it in 2015 can no longer be recognised even though they have returned to the party.

“They can no longer retain their position of founding fathers.

“I stood and worked for this party since 1998. I have nowhere to run to and that is why anything that happens to this party I take it personally.

“In 2015, those who ran away made us lose the elections. Today, they are crying but some of us stood and said PDP will not die.

“Some people want to use Nigeria to buy back their personal businesses.

“They talk about the private sector. Everybody is an employer of labour. Even in my house, I have 50 people who feed on me,” Wike said.

He said that he had performed as a governor and carried his shoulders high anywhere he went.

The Rivers State governor declared that he had the capacity to move the country forward.

Wike promised that, if elected, he would address security challenges in the country.

Reporter at | Author Page
If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

