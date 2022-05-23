28.1 C
Abuja

Reps summon minister, perm sec over auction of N2bn govt assets for N13.6m

NewsPolitics and Governance
Raji Olatunji
House of Representatives Credit: File photo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has summoned the Minister of Water Resources and the Permanent Secretary of the ministry over the sale of government assets valued at over N2 billion for the sum of N13.618 million.

The management of an agency under the Ministry of Water Resources, the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA) had reportedly realised N13.618 from the auction of government plants, property and equipment valued at over N2 billion.

The Office of the Auditor General for the Federation had earlier queried the management of OORBDA over the development.

The House Committee on Public Accounts summoned the minister and the permanent secretary after the Managing Director of OORBDA Olufemi Odumosu revealed at an investigative hearing on Friday that the Ministry of Water Resources approved the auction and also appointed the auctioneers that sold off the assets.

According to Odumosu, the auction was transparent as it was carried out under the supervision of the ministry.

Documents presented to the lawmakers at the Investigative hearing revealed that the oldest of the assets was bought in 1980, while the newest were acquired in 2013.

However, Odumosu said the auctioned assets were dated back to the late 1970s and early 1980s.

- Advertisement -

Following the reaction of members of the committee, he requested to withdraw and replace the documents but the lawmakers declined.

While faulting the auction process, the Chairman of the Committee, Oluwole Oke disclosed that the provisions of the Public Procurement Act were not followed in the sale of the assets.

Oke said the development resulted in the loss of revenue for the government.

The auctioned assets include:

800KVA Perkins diesel generating set bought by OORBDA in 2006 for an undisclosed amount but sold for N550,000 in 2018 after it was categorised as unserviceable.

CAT payloader bought for N70,000 in 1982 and sold for N40,000.

Earth-moving equipment like bulldozers, graders and escalators sold for between N350,000 and N550,000 as unserviceable items.

- Advertisement -

Toyota Camry 2.5L bought in 2013 for N8.150 million, with a book value of N1.222 million, which would have cost the agency N1.2 million to repair, but sold for N22,500.

Trimmers bought in 2004 sold for N2000.

Lawnmowers bought in 2005 and sold for N6,500.

Peugeot 504 station wagons bought for N2.9 million each but sold for N26,400 each.

Mitsubishi Canter lorry which cost the authority N8.55 million was sold as scrap for N80,000.

DAF (1000) lorry bought for N5 million but auctioned for N90,000.

Toyota Hilux pick-up van bought for N3.75 million, which would have cost N187,500 to repair but sold for the same N187,500.

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Water Resources Suleiman Hussein Adamu, and the Permanent Secretary, Musa Ibrahim, were asked to appear before the House committee on June 9 to explain their role in the auction.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

International Fact-Checking network hosts virtual conference

THE International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) is inviting registrations to its Global Fact 9 conference. The programme...
Elections

2023: Fayose’s son, aide win PDP House of Reps tickets in Ekiti

JOJU Fayose, son of a former governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose, has emerged...
Energy and Power

TCN’s 15 new procured transformers set to improve transmission capacity with 1,487mw

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has imported 15 power transformers to sustain its...
News

FAAC meeting may hold soon as FG appoints acting AG

THE Federation Account and Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting for this month, which was postponed...
Breaking News

Death toll hits three in Lagos building collapse

THREE people have been pronounced dead, while five were rescued alive during the search-and-rescue...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleInternational Fact-Checking network hosts virtual conference

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.