David Mark officially resigns from PDP, leads opposition coalition

FORMER Senate President David Mark has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He cited worsening internal divisions and an unresolved leadership crisis in the PDP as reasons for his resignation.

This was disclosed in a letter dated June 27 and addressed to the PDP chairman in his Otukpo Ward, Benue State.

In his resignation letter, Mark highlighted deep-seated internal issues that have diminished the party’s stature.

“You may recall that over the years, I have remained firm and deeply committed to the ideals of the PDP. Even when nearly all stakeholders departed the party following our loss in the 2015 presidential election, I pledged to remain the last man standing,” Mark stated in his letter.

He stated that although his efforts had previously restored the party to national relevance, recent developments had severely weakened the PDP.

“After wide consultations with my family, friends, and political associates, I have resolved to join the National Coalition of Political Opposition Movement in Nigeria as part of the collective effort to rescue our nation and preserve our hard-earned democracy,” Mark added.

The ICIR reported that Mark and ex-Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola have emerged as the interim chairman and secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), respectively.

Recall that as part of its strategies to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections, leading opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 poll, Peter Obi, former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, and former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, launched a coalition in Abuja on March 20.

After months of speculation over which platform the coalition would pursue its agenda, the ADC now appears as a key opposition party that will challenge President Bola Tinubu’s APC in the 2027 elections.

According to a former spokesperson of the PDP, Kola Ologbodiyan, who was present at a meeting of PDP leaders that met with Abubakar on Tuesday in Abuja, the coalition unanimously agreed to adopt ADC as their new political platform.

They also endorsed Mark and Aregbesola to lead the party. El-Rufai also confirmed the decision in a post on his X handle.

Media reports also suggested that a former Sports Minister, Bolaji Abdullahi, was picked as the interim National Publicity Secretary of the ADC.

The ICIR reports that the new leaders may be unveiled in Abuja today.