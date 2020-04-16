Day after declaring lock down, Kano confirms five new cases of Covid-19

THE Kano State Ministry of Health has announced five new additional Covid-19 cases in the state.

Salihu Yakasai, Media aide to Kano State Governor , confirmed this through his official Twitter account on Wednesday.

It will be recalled that Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of the state had earlier announced a total lock down in Kano State which will take effect from Thursday, April 16.

“From Thursday 16th April by 10 pm Kano is locked down for the benefit of all in the state. All markets are closed and all public gatherings are banned,” Ganduje said.

The governor also confirmed that the index case was in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna before returning to Kano, adding that “when he came back, he visited some places, that are now under our close surveillance.”

“All the places are fumigated,” he said.

However, Yakasai said that the five new confirmed cases were all traced to the index case totaling nine in the state.

Meanwhile, nine patients receiving treatment for coronavirus in Abuja have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) announced this in a tweet on Wednesday totaling 20 in all.