Death of Kwara high court judge stalls Akogun brothers trial

Featured News
Map of Kwara State
THE death of a Kwara State Senior High Court Judge, Justice Titilayo Daibu, has stalled the trial of Sobi FM’s Senior Editor, Dare Akogun and his brother, Abdulrasheed Akogun, publisher of Fresh Insight online TV.

At the resumed trial on Wednesday, November 23, the Akogun brothers were in court with their counsel but the clerk said the proceedings will not hold following the death of the judge.

The judge was buried on Tuesday, November 22, according to Islamic rites.

The brothers were charged to court by the police following a petition written by Mallam Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Ajakaye, in the statement, accused the brothers of defamation and inciting the public against the government.

The court has fixed December 7 for continuation of trial.

