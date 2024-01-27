Kwara signs 2024 budget, LG amendment bill

THE Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law.

The governor also assented to the Local Government Amendment Bill.

According to a statement on Friday night by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, Abdulrazaq said the budget is aimed at expanding infrastructure and growing the economic base of the state on a sustainable basis.

He lauded the House of Assembly for its legislative roles on the Local Government Elections Bill, which he noted now paved the way for the conduct of the elections.

He noted that the 61 per cent that the administration has budgeted for capital expenditure is a deliberate move to scale up infrastructural development across the state.

The governor said, “Today, we are taking another bold step in the annals of our state. We commend the Assembly for doing a good job with the budget and for taking their time and making sure it is SABER (State Action on Business Enabling Reforms) compliant.

“You did very well before when we were committed to SFTAS (State Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability). Our being SFTAS compliant has been very beneficial to the state as it ensured transparency in the way we do things,”he added.

Abdulrazaq further pledged that the debt profile of the state will soon go down on the Debt Management Office (DMO) chart as his administration has been able to reduce the debt of the state through negotiation with the federal government.