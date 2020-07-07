Kwara loses Chief of Staff to COVID-19 complications

By Abiodun Jamiu

KWARA State Government has announced the death of Aminu Adisa Logun, the Chief of Staff to AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Governor of the state to complications aggravated by COVID-19 on Tuesday evening.

In a statement signed by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, the late Chief of Staff died few hours after the result of his COVID-19 test returned positive.

While describing the late CoS as a true patriot who served the state diligently, Ajakaye announced that the state governor has declared a seven-day mourning in honor of the deceased who served the governor from June 7, 2019 until his death.

“The entire government and the people of Kwara State have lost an outstanding public servant who diligently served the state at various times, including as Chief of Staff to the Governor from June 7, 2019 until he returned to his Lord,” Ajakaye said.

Condoling with the bereaved, the state governor, prayed to Allah to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss while saying that burial arrangements in accordance with COVID-19 safety measures would soon be made public by the state government.

“The Governor commiserates with the family of the late Chief of Staff and the entire Ilorin Emirate for this tragic development,” the statement read.

As of the time of filing this report, Kware State has recorded 284 cases of COVID-19 with 161 recovering and nine deaths.