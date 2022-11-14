32.1 C
Abuja

Defence Hqtrs offers N95m for arrest of 19 wanted terrorists

Conflict and SecurityNews
Bankole Abe
Defence Headquarters logo
THE Defence Headquarters has offered a total of N95 million as reward for information leading to the arrest of 19 wanted terrorists.

A bounty of N5 million was placed on the head of each of the 19 terrorists, making a total of N95m that the Federal Government is offering for the arrest of the insurgents.

The pictures and names of the 19 terrorists were published in a poster released by the Director of Defence Information, Jimmy Akpor, on Monday in Abuja.

The villages, local government areas and states of the wanted terrorists were also published.

The N5 million cash reward is for anyone who could provide information that could lead to the arrest of any of the wanted terrorists.

List of terrorists declared wanted by DHQ.

The wanted persons are notorious bandits/terrorists that have been terrorising Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

The wanted terrorists are listed below:

Sani Dangote, from Dumbarum village, in Zurmi Local Government Area (LGA), of Zamfara State

Dogo Nahali – Yar Tsamiyar village, Kankara LGA, Katsina State

Leko – Mozoj village in Mutazu LGA, Katsina State.

Bello Turji Gudda – Fakai, Zamfara State

Nagona – Angwan Galadima, Isa LGA, Sokoto State

Halilu Sububu – Sububu village, Maradun LGA, Zamfara State

Nasanda – Kwashabawa village, Zurmi LGA, Zamara State

Isiya Kwashen Garwa – Kamfanin Daudawa village, Faskari LGA, Katsina State

Ali Kachalla, aka Ali Kawaje – Kuyambara village, Dansadau Maru LGA,Zamfara State

Abu Radde – Varanda village, Batsari LGA, Katsina State

Dan-Da – Varanda village in Batsari LGA, Katsina State

Sani Gurgu – Varanda village, Batsari LGA, Katsina State

Umaru Dan Nigeria – Rafi village, Mada District, Gusau, Zamfara State

Alhaji Ado Aliero – Yankuzo village, Tsafe LGA, Zamfara State

Monore – Yantumaki village – Dan LGA, Katsina State

Gwaska Dankarami – Shamushele village Zuri LGA, Zamfara State

Baleri – Shinkafi LGA, Zamfara State

Nagala – Maru LGA, Zamfara State

Mamudu Tainange – Varanda village, Batsari LGA, Katsina State

The Defence Headquarters urged anyone with any information on the wanted terrorists to call 09135904467.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

