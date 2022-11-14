Defence Hqtrs offers N95m for arrest of 19 wanted terrorists

THE Defence Headquarters has offered a total of N95 million as reward for information leading to the arrest of 19 wanted terrorists.
A bounty of N5 million was placed on the head of each of the 19 terrorists, making a total of N95m that the Federal Government is offering for the arrest of the insurgents.
The pictures and names of the 19 terrorists were published in a poster released by the Director of Defence Information, Jimmy Akpor, on Monday in Abuja.
The villages, local government areas and states of the wanted terrorists were also published.
The N5 million cash reward is for anyone who could provide information that could lead to the arrest of any of the wanted terrorists.
The wanted persons are notorious bandits/terrorists that have been terrorising Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states.
The wanted terrorists are listed below:
Sani Dangote, from Dumbarum village, in Zurmi Local Government Area (LGA), of Zamfara State
Dogo Nahali – Yar Tsamiyar village, Kankara LGA, Katsina State
Leko – Mozoj village in Mutazu LGA, Katsina State.
Bello Turji Gudda – Fakai, Zamfara State
Nagona – Angwan Galadima, Isa LGA, Sokoto State
Halilu Sububu – Sububu village, Maradun LGA, Zamfara State
Nasanda – Kwashabawa village, Zurmi LGA, Zamara State
Isiya Kwashen Garwa – Kamfanin Daudawa village, Faskari LGA, Katsina State
Ali Kachalla, aka Ali Kawaje – Kuyambara village, Dansadau Maru LGA,Zamfara State
Abu Radde – Varanda village, Batsari LGA, Katsina State
Dan-Da – Varanda village in Batsari LGA, Katsina State
Sani Gurgu – Varanda village, Batsari LGA, Katsina State
Umaru Dan Nigeria – Rafi village, Mada District, Gusau, Zamfara State
Alhaji Ado Aliero – Yankuzo village, Tsafe LGA, Zamfara State
Monore – Yantumaki village – Dan LGA, Katsina State
Gwaska Dankarami – Shamushele village Zuri LGA, Zamfara State
Baleri – Shinkafi LGA, Zamfara State
Nagala – Maru LGA, Zamfara State
Mamudu Tainange – Varanda village, Batsari LGA, Katsina State
The Defence Headquarters urged anyone with any information on the wanted terrorists to call 09135904467.
