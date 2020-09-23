Delta Govt approves reopening of primary, secondary schools

DELTA State Government has approved the reopening of primary and secondary schools in the state for the conclusion of the 2019/2020 academic session and the commencement of the 2020/2021 new academic session.

This is contained in a statement signed by Patrick Ukah, the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, in Asaba on Wednesday.

According to the statement, secondary school students in JSS 1, JSS 2, SS 1 and SS 2 who are yet to write the second term examination will resume from Monday, September 28 to Friday, October 9 to enable them to prepare for and write their second term examinations.

This, Ukah explained is to enable the students to conclude the 2019/2020 academic session, while boarders are expected to resume on Sunday, September 27.

In addition, primary school pupils in primary 4 and 5 that are yet to complete the second term examination would resume from Tuesday, October 6, to Friday, October 9.

He further stressed that second term examinations will be waived for pupils in primaries 1 to 3.

The Commissioner stated that the resumption date for the first term in the 2020/2021 academic session for both pupils and students in primary and secondary school will run from Monday, October 12 to Friday, December 18.

The resumption date for the second term is scheduled to commence on January 4, 2021 and terminate on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Ukah stated that the third term is scheduled to commence from April 12, 2021, and end on August 13, 2021.

He added that the resumption for all Nursery/Pre-primary KG 1 to 3 pupils have been deferred to January 2021, just as he advised parents and guardians to avail themselves of the resumption dates to prepare their children and wards.