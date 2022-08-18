Delta State publishes names of sex offenders

THE Delta State Ministry of Justice has made public the identities of the first set of sexual offenders in the state.

One of the ways of taking actions against sexual offenders is by naming and shaming them in the Sexual Offender Register. The National ‘Sexual Offender Register’ is managed by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)

This is in accordance with the provisions of Section 5 of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2020.

Isaiah Bozimo, Delta state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, in his recent statement, said it has become imperative to name-shame convicted sex offenders in order to deter those who have the intention to commit sexual offences.

He also said the move would inform the public that the state government frowns seriously at the commission of sexual offences and would prosecute anyone found committing such crimes.

As a result, the state government has published the names, photos and last lived address of the offenders, with the promise of giving it enough publicity.

The first set of offenders include Lukuman Yunusa, a 46 year old indigene of Osun State who was formerly resident at 5, Jarret Street, Asaba. - Advertisement - He was convicted and sentenced to 25 years imprisonment and is now at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State for the rape of a 10 years old girl. Another offender, Endurance Oyenike, is a 44-year-old man and a native of Ogume, in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State and formerly resident in Ogbe-Echila Street, Ogbe-Ogume, Delta State. He is currently serving a 10 years jail term with hard labour at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kwale, Delta State for rape. Also registered in the Sex Offender Register is Friday Nweke, a 34 year old native of Odalekor Village in Nkwor LGA of Ebonyi State and formerly resident at Transformer Camp, Ominigboma, Oko. He was convicted for raping a six-year-old girl and is currently serving a life imprisonment term at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Warri. Thirty-three-year-old Ossai Mishark , is another convicted sex offender, from Ossissa in Ndokwa East LGA of Delta State. Formerly resident in Umu-Ogbebulu Quarters of Ossissa, is presently serving a six years prison term at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kwale, for the rape of a 42 year old woman. Also registered in the Sex Offender Register is 46 years old Frank Osehdi, pastor at Sure Fire Ministry, Kwale. He is a native of Isoko North LGA. He was formerly resident at 1st Iyatu by Asaba Expressway, Kwale. He is presently serving a seven years jail term at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kwale, for the rape of an 18 years old girl. - Advertisement - All of their details have been registered in the Delta State Ministry of Justice Sex Offenders Register. The commissioner for justice added that their pictures would be pasted at their last known addresses.